Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Mayfield has had the Buccaneers offense playing well which has surprised some fans. The Buccaneers are 2-0 and are a true contender in the NFC South that is up for grabs. Mayfield will have his biggest test against the Eagles defense this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield has thrown for 490 yards and two touchdowns to this season. He’s not doing anything exceptionally well, but he’s playing good enough for this team to win games. He has a strong wide receiving corps and a solid pass catching running back out of the backfield. The Buccaneers have a balanced attack, and Mayfield has fit in perfectly. As long as he can keep limiting turnovers, this team will continue to have success.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit. There aren't any bye weeks, so Mayfield should sit in 8-10 team leagues and 12-14 team leagues. Unless you have a quarterback dealing with an injury like Joe Burrow, there are safer options than Mayfield. It’s hard to know what to expect from Mayfield here. He has high upside, but also could struggle against this Eagles defense. I would play it safe and go with someone else.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Baker Mayfield

On FantasyPros consensus rankings, Mayfield is listed as the No. 19 quarterback for this week. Two quarterbacks around him that I would start over him are Jordan Love and Derek Carr. Love has been great this season and I expect it to continue. Carr will throw for a ton of yards regardless of the outcome. He might not be a great quarterback, but in terms of fantasy, he has the ability to score some points.