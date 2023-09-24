Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has gotten off to a slow start this season and will try to buld on his six catch, 22-yard performance in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. Can he find some more room against the fiesty Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

After not recording a catch in the opening week against the New England Patriots, Goedert had six catches for 22 yards against the Vikings. He remains far off his normal pace of work.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

START

Goedert was probably one of the top 6-7 tight ends taken and most FFL owners don’t have the option to sit him. Just hope that last week’s six catches is the beginning of an increased workload in the pass game.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

START

Again most FFL don’t have the option of sitting Goedert and likely wouldn’t get much of anything from the backup tight end on the roster. If you have two top-10 TEs, than maybe there’s a discussion. Otherwise Goedert is worth the risk.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dallas Goedert

In terms of comparable tight ends, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram is in line for a huge game against the Houston Texans. He needs to find the end zone, but the targets and catches are there.