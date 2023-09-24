D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, buried in the four-headed monster of Eagles running backs in week 1 against the New England Patriots, emerged in week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings with 175 rushing yards and a touchdown in a 34-28 victory. Can fantasy owners expect similar production this Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Swift absolutely exploded for one of the biggest games of the week for any running back with 175 yards, one touchdown and three catches (for six yards). His 31 touches against Minnesota was a far cry from the two he received the week before.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

START in all leagues.

I get it. Nick Sirianni believes he has four options between Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny. That’s not even mentioning quarterback and known touchdown vulture Jalen Hurts. But Swift should get the nod with the first team this week. He has earned it. And we all know Philly is going to run the football. If Swift can do a little more in the passing game it would be even better.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

START

The key with Swift is just checking the Saturday practice report and seeing how much work he got.

Player(s) you would start ahead of D’Andre Swift

Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley was a bust last week, but he should far better Sunday against the Vikings. He will also likely be the first-team back with Austin Ekeler expected to miss his second straight game.