Michael Wilson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

A third-round pick out of Stanford this year, wide receiver Michael Wilson landed in a tough spot with the Arizona Cardinals. But in spite of his team’s struggles, he’s shown enough through two games to make him an intriguing player to watch in fantasy football. Whether or not you should start him is another question.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Michael Wilson

Wilson is third on the team with 75 receiving yards. he’s caught five passes on seven targets so far. Most of his numbers came last week against the Giants. He caught three targets for 56 yards in that one.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

What keeps Wilson in the fantasy conversation is his target share. He had three last week and four the week before that. And playing on a team that’s going to be constantly chasing points, he has the chance to show up with a meaningful line in the box score.

Wilson is a worth a flyer as a flex or even a WR3 in PPR format, mostly in deeper leagues or those with with more teams. You can probably find better options in smaller leagues.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

I’d stay away from him in standard formats. It’s a tough matchup, and it’s just too hard to bank on the kind of production that’s going to make him worth your while in all but the deepest leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Wilson

I like DJ Chark this week among the lower tier wide receivers. He’s a sure-handed pass catcher playing in a Panthers offense that’s going be especially dink and dunk this week with Andy Dalton filling in.