Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The season got off to a rough start for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown. But he bounced back last week against the Giants, putting him back on the fantasy football radar for lots of people. Still, the Cardinals have a tough game this week against the Dallas Cowboys, which is going to make for some difficult fantasy lineup decisions regarding Brown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Brown leads the Cardinals with 82 receiving yards this season, and he’s scored the team’s only receiving touchdown so far this season. He struggled in Week 1, catching three passes for 28 yards, but salvaged his line last week with six catches on 10 targets for 54 yards and a score.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Brown’s target share alone makes him a decent WR3 or flex option in PPR leagues this week. Even with a dink and dunk passing game, Brown has the potential to break off chunk plays, the kind of thing that can really make your week.

However, this is a tough matchup, so the upside might be limited.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

The thing with Brown is the upside. Though it’s less likely against a defense like Dallas, he’s still worth consideration as a WR3 or flex in standard leagues because of his playmaking ability.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Marquise Brown

I like Tutu Atwell of the Rams better than Brown this week. He’s seeing a solid target volume as the No. 2 receiver in an offense without Cooper Kupp.