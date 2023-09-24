Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

There’s just not a lot to like about the Arizona Cardinals offense, especially from a fantasy football perspective. However, one name in their lineup who’s also worth a spot in yours is tight end Zach Ertz.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Ertz leads the Cardinals in targets and receptions, catching 12 passes on 18 looks so far. He’s second on the team with 77 receiving yards, but he’s yet to find the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Ertz is a solid starting option in PPR leagues this week. He’s definitely in the second tier, since his upside is limited, but his target share and catch rate make him a solid choice in almost any PPR league.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Ertz is going to get looks, but it feels like there’s a hard cap on what he can do with the ball in his hands against the Cowboys defense. He still has some value as a TE2, someone you can plug into your lineup if you don’t have one of the big names, but understand that anything over 50 yards is pure bonus at this point.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zach Ertz

Take a look at Hunter Henry of the Patriots or Tyler Higbee of the Rams. They both have more favorable matchups than Ertz.