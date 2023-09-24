Joshua Dobbs start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

For all the struggles the Arizona Cardinals are facing this year, at least quarterback Joshua Dobbs hasn’t been a total bust, even though he’s just a placeholder until Kyler Murray gets back in action. Dobbs even put up decent fantasy football numbers last week against the Giants, but he’s probably not someone who belongs in your fantasy lineup this week when the Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs has a total of 360 yards and one passing touchdown, completing 42 of 61 passes this season. He hasn’t thrown a pick either. He also has 38 rushing yards and a score.

Last week against the Giants, he put up a solid stat line, completing 21 of 31 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown, adding another 41 yards and a score on three rushing attempts.

Still, don’t be fooled by last week’s numbers. He’s averaging less than six yards per attempt with a thin receiver corps, and last week’s rushing totals are an outlier for his career.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Leave Dobbs on the bench this week, or the waiver wire. He’s got a difficult matchup against Dallas, and just doesn’t have the kind of ceiling that would make him worth a gamble.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joshua Dobbs

Nobody. But, if you’re looking for help in a super flex league among that lower tier of starting quarterbacks, you should take a flyer on Andy Dalton—filling in for Bryce Young this week. He’s got a better matchup than Dobbs.