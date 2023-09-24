James Conner start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals don’t offer much to like right now from a fantasy football perspective, but there is old reliable James Conner. Despite Arizona’s totally unsurprising 0-2 start, Conner is at least getting enough work to make him a consistent presence in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Through two games, Conner has more yards from scrimmage than anyone else on the team. He’s got 168 rushing yards on 37 attempts so far, with one touchdown. He also has five receptions on six targets for eight more yards.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Conner had five targets in Week 1, but just one last week. Still, he gets enough looks in the passing game that, combined with his volume as a rusher, make him a decent option in PPR leagues. He’s worth a start, even with a tough matchup on tap.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Again, Conner’s going to see enough volume in the Cardinals’ offense to make him a worthwhile RB2 in almost any fantasy format.

Player(s) you would start ahead of James Conner

If you’re on the fence about Conner, I’d look for someone with more upside as your RB2. Najee Harris of the Steelers has a good matchup against Las Vegas, and he’s ranked lower than Conner in FantasyPros consensus rankings for Week 3. Zach Moss of the Colts should see a heavy volume too.