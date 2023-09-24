Jake Ferguson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Undefeated through two games, the Dallas Cowboys have scored just two receiving touchdowns so far. Both of those scores belong to their tight ends. And despite a long history of having a valuable option at the position for fantasy football, it’s mixed bag for Dallas’ tight ends this year. Veteran Jake Ferguson, so far, has the edge, but it’s still a stretch to see him as a viable fantasy option in most lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Ferguson is actually second on the team in targets with seven, behind only No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He’s hauled in five of those targets for just 22 yards and one score. In fact, he’s totaled 11 yards in both games so far this season, finding the end zone last week.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Ferguson’s target rate gives him some value in PPR leagues as a low-end option. He’s got some upside for his touchdown potential, making him worth some consideration as a streamer. In larger leagues or those with deeper lineups, he’ll have more value than in the usual 10 or 12-team leagues.

The Cardinals have given up 136 yards but no touchdowns to tight ends this season.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Ferguson’s a tougher sell in standards leagues. Just look at the production versus the target share. He had seven targets in Week 1 and four last week, but with just 22 yards, it’s a tough sell for fantasy lineups. You can find better options at tight end this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jake Ferguson

Zach Ertz is just above Ferguson in FantasyPros consensus rankings for this week, and I’d much rather have him in my lineup than Ferguson. He’s capable of turning his catches into more yardage.