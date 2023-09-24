Top fantasy baseball outfield waiver pickups for Week 27

Congratulations: With just one week left in the 2023 MLB regular season, if you’re reading this post, chances are you’re either in your fantasy finals or close enough in your roto league that a key pickup or two can make all the difference. It’s officially time to quit being precious: Unless you’re in a keeper/dynasty league, loyalty and long-term outlooks mean nothing; the only thing that matters is finding who’s hot and riding them to fantasy glory. Which means smart adds have become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and a trophy awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: the outfield.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 27 outfield targets

Leody Taveras, OF, Texas Rangers

Roster percentage: 9.5%

Injuries and a second-half swoon derailed the Taveras hype train, but it’s been picking up steam again in a big way of late: The former to prospect is slashing .370/.435/.463 so far in September, with hits in 13 of 17 games. His glove in center field ensures that he’ll get every-day playing time, and his bat has made real strides this year — he posted an .812 OPS in the first half and has improved his K rate and contact metrics dramatically. As long as he’s making consistent contact, his elite athleticism (93rd-percentile sprint speed) will ensure that good things happen, and he’s a counting stats machine in this Texas Rangers lineup.

Johan Rojas, OF, Philadelphia Phillies

Roster percentage: 1.2%

With the Phillies desperate for some outfield help to ease the burden on guys like Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper (and Brandon Marsh, who can’t play against lefties), Rojas has come out of nowhere to fill the void this month, hitting .333/.375/.533 with a homer and six steals across 10 games played in September. He’s quietly got his average up to .299 for the year, he’s in a great lineup to rack up runs scored and, most importantly, he’s lightning-quick on the bases (96th-percentile sprint speed), capable of winning your steals matchup in championship week all by himself. He may sit against particularly tough righties, but Philly doesn’t have a ton of those remaining as they take on the Pirates and Mets this week.

Joshua Palacios, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Roster percentage: 0.1%

Speaking of Pittsburgh: Palacios has been so good this month that the lefty led off the team’s game against the Cubs last Wednesday — against southpaw Justin Steele, no less — and delivered two hits and a homer. He followed that up with a pinch-hit homer on Thursday, his fourth of the month, to raise his September slash line to .320/.333/.600. He’s locked into regular playing time in the Pirates’ lineup, and he’ll likely be hitting at or near the top of the order this week. He’s got solid enough wheels, with sprint speed in the 72nd percentile per Statcast and two steals so far this month, and he’s been hitting the ball hard consistently with four multi-hit games in his last 10. He’s exactly the kind of out-of-nowhere name who could contribute all over the box score and carry you to a fantasy title.

Tyrone Taylor, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Roster percentage: 2.5%

Christian Yelich’s lingering back injury has opened a path to regular playing time for Taylor, and he’s taking advantage of it, with six doubles, four homers, two steals, 12 RBI, 14 runs and a .965 OPS through 17 games in September. The Brewers have six games at hitter-friendly American Family Field this week, with several lefties on the docket against the Cardinalds (Drew Rom, Zack Thompson) and Cubs (Steele, Jordan Wicks). That should lock Taylor into at-bats, even if Yelich does return — which doesn’t seem super likely, with the team not wanting to push him ahead of the playoffs and back injuries being notoriously fickle. Taylor brings plus speed (87th percentile), a good approach at the plate (20.7% K rate, a career best) and a swing geared for doing damage in the air, and he’s a sneaky power/speed play.