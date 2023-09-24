Top fantasy baseball middle infield waiver pickups for Week 27

Congratulations: With just one week left in the 2023 MLB regular season, if you’re reading this post, chances are you’re either in your fantasy finals or close enough in your roto league that a key pickup or two can make all the difference. It’s officially time to quit being precious: Unless you’re in a keeper/dynasty league, loyalty and long-term outlooks mean nothing; the only thing that matters is finding who’s hot and riding them to fantasy glory. Which means smart adds have become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and a trophy awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: the middle infield spots.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 27 middle infield targets

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B/SS/OF, New York Yankees

Roster percentage: 2.0%

A trendy sleeper at the start of the year, Cabrera disappointed when given the chance to run with New York’s starting left fielder job. Given a second chance down the stretch of a lost season, though, the switch-hitter has begun to catch fire at the plate — with a six-game hitting streak earlier this month and a .282/.364/.410 slash line over the last two weeks. He has a homer and a steal over that span, and Cabrera is the sort of player who doesn’t have any overwhelming tools but gives you a ton of roster flexibility and will pitch in all over the stat sheet — especially with the short porch around to goose his power totals. He put up six homers and three steals over just 44 games last year — a 20/15 pace over a full season — and he’ll be in the lineup just about every day (and continue to contribute runs scored) over the last week.

Brendan Rodgers, 2B, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 10.5%

Well well well. We’d just about given up on a potential Rodgers breakout — the 27-year-old has done seemingly nothing but disappoint since being taken third overall by Colorado back in 2015 — but lo and behold, he’s become an everyday player this month and is hitting a blistering .444/.500/.593 over his current seven-game hitting streak. Even better, the Rockies finish out their season with two series at home this week, one against the Dodgers and one against the Twins, and a guy projected for that much playing time at Coors Field is worth an add.

Nick Loftin, 2B/SS, Kansas City Royals

Roster percentage: 0.5%

Loftin isn’t for everyone — he won’t contribute really any power at all — but if you need batting average (and the odd steal or two) this week, look no further. K.C.’s No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline, Loftin has become the Royals’ regular second baseman, largely because he just won’t stop hitting: He has six multi-hit games already this month, good for a September slash line of .372/.426/.535. That performance has also started bumping him up in the lineup, and if he’s hitting immediately in front of Bobby Witt Jr., there will be runs scored aplenty. Loftin is posting elite K, whiff and chase rates so far, which bodes well for his ability to produce quality MLB at-bats.

Luis Garcia, 2B/SS, Washington Nationals

Roster percentage: 6.0%

I was in on Garcia as a sleeper in deeper leagues this spring, and while he certainly didn’t make good on that prediction, he is trying to make up for it with a torrid September. The infielder has four multi-hit games over his last six, with a slash line of .409/.458/.773 this week — including a homer off of Brandon Woodruff. He’s not the flashiest player, but he’s going to start at second base just about every day and he’s the sort of guy who can hit .270 with 15 homers and eight steals over a full season. Plus, he’s swinging a hot bat right now, and the Nationals don’t have a ton of other options.