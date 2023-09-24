NFL weather forecast for Saints-Packers on Week 3, what it means for fantasy and betting

The New Orleans Saints will travel to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Packers vs. Saints on Week 3

Forecast

Early in the week, many were expecting some rain in Green Bay for this matchup. However, the forecast has improved. During game time, it’s expected to be cloudy, but without much precipitation at all. The precipitation is expected later Sunday night and that shouldn’t play any role in the game. Wind gusts are expected to be around 17-20 mph throughout this game.

Fantasy/betting implications

Not too big of an impact, but quarterbacks might not throw the ball down the field as much. With as strong as the wind is expected to be, there will likely be more underneath passes.