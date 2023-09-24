NFL weather forecast for Patriots-Jets in Week 3, what it means for fantasy and betting

Tropical Storm Ophelia is workings its way up the east coast and it will likely impact Sunday’s Week 3 contest between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. The teams face off at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Patriots vs. Jets in Week 3

Forecast

Rain is in the forecast for much of the morning, but there’s a decent chance of only light rain during the game. The bigger issue is that we can expect some decent wind gusts. Current projections are for 15+ mph winds and gusts up to 30 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather is baked into an already low 36 point total at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you think the weather will calm down enough by kickoff, there could be some value to be had in betting the over.

On the fantasy side, windy weather could result in busier than usual days for the ground games. Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook are splitting work for the Jets and both could have value in this kind of game. Rhamondre Stevenson is the primary guy for the Patriots, although Ezekiel Elliott will get some work. Stevenson is a must-start, while Elliott is not getting enough work yet to justify a start in season-long or daily fantasy.