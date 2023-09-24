NFL weather forecast for Colts-Ravens on Week 3, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and will air on CBS. There are some factors in the weather forecast that could play a major role in the game.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Colts vs. Ravens on Week 3

Forecast

Tropical Storm Ophelia has hit Maryland pretty hard this weekend, but it has been downgraded to a post-tropical low. The good thing is that at kickoff we are expected to be through most of the heavy rain. It’s still supposed to rain a bit and the field will be impacted, but the lighter rain means less of an impact. More important to note is that wind will be less than previously expected. It will be under 10 mph and only limited gusts above that.

Fantasy/betting implications

I don’t expect it to rain hard enough to have a major impact on the game. We’ll see a lot of running here, but we usually see that in Baltimore games. The weather may play to Indianapolis’ advantage a bit as they’re awful against the pass, but one of the better run defenses in the NFL.