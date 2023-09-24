Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Now they pivot to a home opener on Sunday Night Football, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on primetime. Their passing game will welcome back WR Jakobi Meyers, who had an outstanding Raiders debut against Denver. Let’s take a look at Meyers and what fantasy value he carries into Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers sat out last week after suffering a concussion in Week 1 against the Broncos. In that contest, he finished with 9 catches for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns before a rough hit sidelined him.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. QB Jimmy Garoppolo targeted Meyers a team-high 10 times in Week 1. Playing alongside a talented wideout like Davante Adams is also beneficial for him. Expect Meyers to bring good WR2/FLEX value against a 19th-ranked pass defense in Pittsburgh.

Brandon Ayiuk torched the Steelers' secondary for 8 catches, 129 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. While the Raiders aren’t as strong offensively, expect Meyers to carve out a niche as WR-2 for Garoppolo.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. Meyers is coming back to the lineup and will provide the Raiders a boost they missed last week in Buffalo. Amari Cooper enjoyed a 7 catch for 90 yards performance against the Steelers. In total, Pittsburgh gave up 235 passing yards to Cleveland. Lean on Meyers to have a solid return and provide value as a FLEX option.