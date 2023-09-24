Zay Flowers start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers looks like he could be the next great wide receiver drafted by the Ravens in NFL history. I know it’s early, but what he’s done so far has been impressive. he’ll look to continue his success in Week 3 against a bad Indianapolis Colts defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Zay Flowers

Flowers has caught 13 passes for 140 yards in two games this season. The Ravens have made it clear how highly they view him and how much they want to get him the ball. He has yet to get into the end zone despite numerous attempts from Todd Monken in the red zone. Flowers has already given this Ravens offense a major boost and will only get better in his time there.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. Flowers is a FLEX option in 8-10 team leagues and a WR2 in a 12-14 team league. Flowers will get his receptions and I think this is the week he finally gets in the end zone. I expect a ton of points from the Ravens against this Colts defense. They have one of the worst secondaries in the NFL and Flowers should feast. Monken will be creative and have Flowers involved a bunch.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. Flowers is a WR2 in standard 10-12 team leagues and 12-14 team leagues. Lamar Jackson has yet to have his breakout passing game and if the rain is stopped by kickoff, which it’s supposed to be, this could be a chance for that. We saw the best passing game of his career the last time he played the Colts and I would expect big numbers again in Week 3. Flowers will be heavily involved with Odell Beckham expected to be out.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zay Flowers

In FantasyPros consensus rankings, Flowers is listed as the No. 27 wide receiver this week. Two players around his rankings that I would start over him this week are DJ Moore and Garrett Wilson. Moore had a big impact in their matchup last week as he had 100+ receiving yards, but it was still a relatively quiet game from him. He is due for a breakout this week against a subpar Kansas City Chiefs secondary. Wilson has bad quarterback play, but last week they showed how much they want to get him the ball as he had eight targets. I expect him to make plays this week.