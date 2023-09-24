Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has started his 2023 campaign strong. With J.K. Dobbins suffering an Achilles tear in Week 1, Edwards was forced to take on a bigger role in this offense. He will have his hands full in Week 3 against one of the best run defenses in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

In two games in 2023, Edwards has 18 carries for 94 rushing yards and a touchdown. Dobbins went down in the second half of their Week 1 matchup with the Houston Texans. Edwards will continue to put up big numbers as he always has. Edwards has averaged five yards per carry in every season that he has been in the NFL. Edwards also was still recovering from an ACL tear last season and looks as healthy as he's ever been.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. In an 8-10 team PPR league, Edwards is an RB2/FLEX option. Regardless of who the offensive coordinator is, Edwards will get his touches and make plays. PPR is a bit of a scare with Edwards because of his lack of usage in the passing game, but the Ravens will still get Edwards his regular red zone carries. I am expecting at least one touchdown from him in this matchup. In 12-14 team PPR leagues, Edwards should be RB2. Justice Hill will also be out in this matchup, so he will have an even bigger role.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. Edwards has an even stronger reason to start in standard leagues. In both 8-10 team leagues and 12-14 team leagues, Edwards should be RB2. There could be some rain hitting Baltimore before the game and regardless, I am expecting Edwards to find himself in the end zone. The Colts have a strong run defense, but they have yet to face a running game like the Ravens.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gus Edwards

FantasyPros consensus rankings have Edwards listed as the No. 31 running back. Two players around him in the rankings that I would take over Edwards are Jerome Ford and Zack Moss. Edwards is the better running back than both of these guys. However, Ford and Moss will be relied upon a bit more in Week 3.