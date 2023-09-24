Kylen Granson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson has had a solid start to the 2023 season. He’s taken on a much bigger role with Jelani Woods out. He will face a strong Baltimore Ravens passing defense in Week 3. Granson seemed like a safety option for Anthony Richardson in Week 1. Rookie quarterbacks love throwing to their tight ends. It will be interesting to see what type of role Granson will have in a few weeks when Woods returns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Kylen Granson

Through two games this season, Granson has seven receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Those are fine numbers, but the better fantasy tight ends can put those numbers up in one week. That is already one more touchdown than what Granson scored last season. I don't expect many more in 2023 from him.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. In an 8-10 team leagues, there should be much better options for you even on the waiver wire. I would say Granson is valued more in PPR, but the Ravens are one of the best teams in the league against tight ends. In 2023, against Baltimore, tight ends are averaging 2.5 receptions for 12.5 yards which is the 5th lowest in the NFL. He also doesn't have a ton of ability after catch. Even in a 12-14 team league, there are better options available.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. Many saw what Granson did last week and might expect his success to continue. I don’t believe in that against the Ravens. A tropical storm is expected to hit Baltimore this weekend which could have an effect on the passing game. In both 8-10 team leagues and 12-14 team leagues, Granson should not start in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kylen Granson

FantasyPros consensus rankings have Granson listed as the No. 28 ranked tight end. A few guys ranked around him that I would start over him are Irv Smith Jr. and Taysom Hill. Smith came just short of making a few big plays last week and faces a bad passing defense in the Los Angeles Rams this week. Hill has the ability to score multiple touchdowns this week. Jamaal Williams is out and Alvin Kamara is still suspended.