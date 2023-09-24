Zack Moss start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss was good in his season opener in Week 2. Moss suffered a broken arm in training camp and returned for the first time against the Houston Texans. The Colts may feel a bit more comfortable trading Jonathan Taylor away with Moss being a reliable option. He faces a strong Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Zack Moss

In Week 2, Moss had 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. He was traded to the Colts in the middle of the season in 2022. When Jonathan Taylor went down with injury, Moss took over as the starter and played great. In the four games that Taylor missed to finish the season, Moss averaged 83.5 rushing yards and tallied one touchdown. He didn't have much of an impact on the passing game last season. However, he caught four passes for 19 yards in Week 2. That’s an improvement from 2022 for the Colts.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. Moss is the clear RB1 for the Colts and they’ve shown he will get a ton of touches. The Ravens have a good run defense historically, but didn't look great against Joe Mixon in Week 2. He also will add a few points in the passing game. Gardner Minshew was dumping off a bunch of short passes when he took over in Week 2. Moss should find himself in the end zone at some point in this game as well. In 8-10 team leagues, Moss can be a solid FLEX option. In 12-14 team leagues, he would be a good option for the RB2 spot.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Moss should start in standard leagues as well. He should get 15-20 carries again in Week 3. The weather report says big storms are expected to hit Baltimore this weekend, so I expect the Colts to play it safe with their offense. Minshew shouldn't throw a ton of passes. If Moss can score a touchdown, he’ll finish with 10+ standard points. In an 8-10 team league, he is a solid flex play. And in 12-14 team leagues, he should be in the RB2 spot on your fantasy squads. If you have two more solid running backs, it would be smart to play all three this week with the weather looking rough for the weekend in a lot of games. I don't think a ton of wide receivers have great performances in Week 3.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zack Moss

In FantasyPros consensus rankings, Moss is ranked as the 59th-best FLEX option. A few players ranked around him that I would start ahead of Moss are Isiah Pacheco, Jerome Ford, and Breece Hall. Pacheco is the best running back on the Chiefs. Ford was the top pickup on the waivers this week and it’s for good reason. Lastly, Hall has yet to do much, but this offense has to give him a stronger workload at some point.