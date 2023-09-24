 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joshua Kelley start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Joshua Kelley ahead of the Chargers Week 3 matchup against the Vikings.

By Mike Turay
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

In a battle of winless teams, the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, September 24. Kickoff for the Week 3 matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

In what is likely to be a high scoring game, the Chargers have ruled out RB Austin Ekeler due to an ankle injury. That opens the door for backup Joshua Kelley, let’s take a look at his fantasy outlook for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Joshua Kelley

Kelley underperformed last week, finishing with 13 carries on 39 yards in a tough matchup against the Titans defense. The positive, he played 54 of 68 offensive snaps good enough for a 79% usage rate. With Ekeler sidelined again, he gets a much favorable contest against the Vikings.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. The Vikings allow 166 rushing yards per game, ranked 27th in the league. Don’t let the Week 2 let down fool you as the Titans defense is stout against the run. Expect Kelley to have a much better outing against Minnesota.

Kelley shined in Week 1 with 16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown against Miami, he can certainly mirror that performance. He carries RB2/FLEX potential.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. The absence of Ekeler almost makes Kelley a must start this week, especially in a game that has the highest O/U of 54 points. Minnesota allows a generous 4.8 yards per carry to opposing running backs. Lean on Kelley to receive a high snap usage which will likely lead to scoring opportunities.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joshua Kelley

James Cook had a breakout game last week, it’ll be interesting to see how Buffalo uses him against the Commanders. Isaiah Pacheco also has a good matchup against the Bears this week. Lastly Raheem Mostert looked impressive last week, he has the chance to have an even better performance facing the Broncos.

More From DraftKings Network