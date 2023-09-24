Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

A familiar face is back with the Cleveland Browns after running back Kareem Hunt signed with the team Wednesday afternoon. The move was made to bolster their backfield after starter Nick Chubb was lost to a season-ending knee injury. While Jerome Ford will profile as the RB1, Hunt’s experience and pass-catching prowess should have him involved in third-down situations.

Is it too quick to trust Hunt in your fantasy lineups this week? We break down the positives and negatives as he prepares to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt is back with the Browns after last playing for the franchise in 2022. The veteran tailback appeared in 17 games, totaling 468 rushing yards and three touchdowns, as well as 35 receptions for 210 and one receiving score. He averaged 7.5 PPR fantasy points per game in what was the lowest fantasy average of his career while finishing as RB39 in PPR scoring.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit, even though Hunt’s pass-catching prowess will be valuable in the future. Hunt has 211 receptions in his career for 1,806 receiving yards, so he’s more than a proven pass-catcher. He’ll likely be plugged in on third-down situations in the future, but after signing Wednesday afternoon, it’s too quick of a turnaround for him to play a viable role in Sunday’s matchup. Hunt is worth stashing on the roster in both smaller and larger leagues, but he’s too risky to start this week.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit, as the Browns have an established RB1 in Jerome Ford. Hunt provides better fantasy value as a pass-catcher, but Ford should lead the way when it comes to yards on the ground. The 23-year-old is younger and is more equipped to take on the toll of a running back, which means he’ll get more touches compared to Hunt. Additionally, there remains the question of how in shape Hunt is.

Hunt may be worth a roster spot to monitor going forward, but in Week 4 he should be off the fantasy radar in both smaller and larger leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kareem Hunt

It’s slim pickings when it comes to fantasy players in Hunt’s range, but Deuce Vaughn of the Cowboys is an interesting possibility. The rookie has profiled as an excellent change-of-pace back behind Tony Pollard, and he’s coming off a 6.2 PPR fantasy outing in Week 2. Unlike Hunt, Vaughn already has an established role that could gradually increase week-to-week.