Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Sunday Night Football for Week 3 features the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (1-1). The Steelers defeated Cleveland 26-22 on Monday Night Football, a bounce back performance for their offense after an underwhelming Week 1. QB Kenny Pickett is yet to see TE Pat Freiermuth have a productive game. The third-year starter is desperate to get back in form, does a matchup with Las Vegas make him fantasy-relevant?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth had just 1 catch for 3 yards in Week 2. The game script was not in his favor as he was targeted only twice. He’s been relatively quiet this season, after finishing 7th in fantasy points for TEs in 2022.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. The numbers have been low for Freiermuth, but the Raiders' defense has not been good against TEs. Las Vegas has allowed a TE touchdown in both games this season. Their secondary last week gave up 5 catches for 43 yards to Bills TE Dalton Kincaid.

This is a good game for Freiermuth to assert himself, especially with the absence of WR Diontae Johnson who is currently on the IR. Pickett is yet to have a signature game this season, expect him to settle in and find a rhythm. Freiermuth is in TE2/FLEX territory.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. Owners expected another top-10 TE year for Freiermuth and shouldn’t worry about his slow start. His lone touchdown this year was a three-yard catch in the red zone. Five targets across two games is worrisome, but this week expect him to get more opportunities. Last season against Las Vegas, Freiermuth had 8 catches for 66 yards in Week 3. Expect some of that same level of production along with a few plays for him to score.