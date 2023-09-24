George Pickens start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After a disappointing Week 1 loss, the Pittsburgh Steelers came back to form and won 26-22 over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Their offense received a boost from WR George Pickens, who stepped up big-time in the absence of Diontae Johnson.

This week the Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Does Pickens follow up his breakout game and become a top fantasy option?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens had 4 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. He and Kenny Pickett connected on a 71-yard pass play for six. Pickens also had a team-high 10 targets and has seemingly become WR-1 for Pittsburgh.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. The Raiders have been modest to opposing receivers this season, featuring an 18th-ranked pass defense. In two games they have allowed 216.5 passing yards to opposing teams. Last week Bills WR Gabe Davis had 6 catches for 92 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders. This is an indication that if the Pickens of last week show up, he’s a capable FLEX/WR2 option.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. Pickens has separated himself from the pack of Pittsburgh receivers, as Johnson's to the IR has cemented him as the top target. Last season, Pickens recorded 5 catches for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders. Pickett has targeted him 17 times in just two games and expect him to get plenty of opportunities this weekend. The Raiders secondary is welcoming and Pickens is on pace to deliver yet another double-digit fantasy performance.