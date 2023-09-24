Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

NFL Sunday Night Football heads out west for Week 3 as the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) will face off on primetime. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium and the game will air on NBC.

The Steelers were able to bounce back in Week 2, defeating division rival Cleveland 26-22 on Monday Night Football. Starting QB Kenny Pickett had a solid game taking care of the ball in a rebound performance. As he shifts gears to take on Las Vegas, is Pickett worth a look as a fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

In Week 2 Pickett went 15-for-30 for 222 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. The second-year starter hit George Pickens in stride for an electric 71-yard house-call TD.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Start. The Raiders' defense has allowed opposing QBs a league-worst 81.7% completion rating along with 433 yards and 5 touchdowns (no INTs) in 2 games. The Steelers' offensive line was able to neutralize Myles Garret and Za’Darius Smith to no sacks, Maxx Crosby is capable but the Raiders are still without DE Chandler Jones.

Pickens has emerged as the lead receiver for Pittsburgh with Pickett targeting him 10 times in Week 2. Pickens finished the game with 4 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. RB Jaylen Warren was also heavily involved in the passing game for the Steelers, finishing with 4 catches for 66 yards against the Browns. Veteran Allen Robinson, along with Pat Freiermuth, and Calvin Austin III all made plays in the absence of Diontae Johnson.

All of this bodes well for Pickett’s Week 3 fantasy outlook and expect him to find receivers against the spotty Raiders secondary.