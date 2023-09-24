Jaylen Warren start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers bounced back in Week 2, defeating their division rival Cleveland Browns 26-22. Now they travel out west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football for Week 3. The Steelers backfield was paced by Jaylen Warren and he proved to be an effective pass-catcher for QB Kenny Pickett. Let’s dive into his fantasy outlook heading into this matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

Warren had 6 carries for 20 yards in Week 2. He was most effective in the passing game, as he finished with 4 catches for 66 yards. Warren went undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2022 and has been a backup, but multiple reports see him getting increased touches in this offense.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. The Raiders allow 138.5 rushing yards per game, the sixth-most in the league. Last week Warren tied George Pickens with a team-high 4 catches, the Steelers clearly like his ability to run routes and make plays from the backfield. Las Vegas has struggled to contain the run game so far and are still without key defensive player Chandler Jones. Lean toward Warren having a breakout game both running and catching.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. Warren unlocks a new dimension for the Steelers and has quietly become the best unkept secret for them. The slight decline of Najee Harris only makes him a better option for FLEX. Last week he accounted for 86 all-purpose yards on just 10 touches. He appeared on 23 snaps in comparison to Harris’ 30. If this split continues to be in his favor, Warren could have himself a day against the Raiders.