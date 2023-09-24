Najee Harris start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Week 3 features the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers earned a 26-22 win over the Browns on Monday Night Football. Their offense played well in contrast to Week 1 as all eyes were on RB Najee Harris. He’s been under plenty of scrutiny this young fantasy season, but let’s take a look at his outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris had 10 carries for 43 yards against Cleveland, yet another pedestrian performance. He’s yet to have a statement game and has been a topic of discussion for fantasy owners.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. No this is not a typo, this matchup against the Raiders is exactly what Harris needs. Last week Las Vegas allowed Bills RB James Cook to go off for 17 carries and 123 yards. The Raiders allow 138.5 rushing yards, the sixth-most in the league.

With rumors that Jaylen Warren is expected to see an increased role, many are banking on Harris to turn it around. This could be the week he gets a goal-line score and salvages a disappointing first two outings.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. Going out on a slight limb but expect the Harris of last year to show up for this game. In a 2022 Week 3 matchup versus the Raiders, Harris finished with 16 carries for 53 yards along with 6 catches for 42 yards. The Steelers more than likely will give Harris some red-zone opportunities and hopefully he can cash in.