Skyy Moore start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

As the Kansas City Chiefs return home for a very advantageous matchup with the Chicago Bears, wide receiver Skyy Moore could be a name to watch. After a confident bounce-back game in Week 2, Moore has an opportunity to put together another strong outing as a result of a key injury to the Chiefs’ receiving corps.

We break down whether he’s a lock to start in both PPR and standard fantasy football leagues in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Skyy Moore

Moore has logged three receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown through two contests. After a goose egg in Week 1, Moore hauled in a nine-yard score to help lead the Chiefs to victory in Week 2. He’s averaging 23.3 yards per reception and 8.2 PPR fantasy points per game over the last two weeks.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start, and his bounce back in Week 2 serves as a promising sign. Having Travis Kelce back in the fold means he’ll be Patrick Mahomes clear-cut WR1. However, the WR2 job is still open for grabs, and Moore’s performance last Sunday is a promising sign that he could contend for the role. The touchdown surely added value, but look for him to make the most of a few more targets coming his way in Week 3.

While he’s at best a WR3/flex option in smaller leagues, he warrants more consideration as a starter in larger leagues of more than 12 teams.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start, and he could quickly overtake a teammate in the pecking order starting Sunday. Not only can Kadarius Toney not get out of his own way in regards to dropping passes, but now he’s dealing with a toe injury that he suffered last week. Even if Toney suits up for Sunday, he could be hindered and thus, it opens the door for Moore to get more looks his way.

Fantasy managers in smaller leagues may easily find better options than Moore. However, in larger leagues where wide receiver options could be stretched thin, Moore profiles as one of the stronger considerations in case you need to fill a flex position.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Skyy Moore

Josh Reynolds is worth consideration here, and he has a plus matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at home in Ford Field. Reynolds is averaging 17.8 PPR fantasy points per game through two weeks, and Detroit’s high-octane offense turns the dial up a notch when at home. In 2022, the Lions averaged more than 30.0 PPG when playing at Ford Field, and they’re coming off a 31-point outing last Sunday.