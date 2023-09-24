Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After splitting the first two games of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs return home for a very favorable matchup with the Chicago Bears. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been far from fantasy-relevant the last two weeks, but that could change in Week 3. With an advantageous matchup ahead of him, it begs the question of whether Toney is a confident starter in fantasy leagues against Chicago’s pass defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

Through two games, Toney has caught six of his 10 targets for 36 yards while averaging 4.9 PPR fantasy points per game. A disastrous season opener may have caused fantasy players to prematurely drop him from their rosters. However, a solid outing in Week 2 could speak to an increasing role in the offense moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit, as the Chiefs wideout continues to gradually work his way back into the fold. Toney’s 64.0 percent catch rate has been heavily weighted by his lackluster debut in Week 1, but it speaks to an issue that greatly affects PPR fantasy players. Simply put, if he can’t catch the ball, he’s essentially irrelevant when it comes to PPR scoring. While he remains a suitable desperation play for fantasy managers in larger leagues, those in smaller leagues of fewer than 10 teams can confidently sit him in Week 3.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit, and there’s a chance that a nagging injury could hinder him in Week 3. Toney missed practice early in the week due to a sprained toe that he suffered in Week 2. Even if he does take the field for Week 3, there’s a chance that he’s limited by his mobility, thus opening the door for the likes of Skyy Moore to see more targets. This is just the latest hurdle after Toney missed most of training camp and the preseason due to injury.

He’s worth a roster spot, but for fantasy managers looking for consistent production, you can find it elsewhere. In smaller leagues, he can confidently be kept on the bench, while larger leagues in need of a flex option may need to roll with the Chiefs wideout.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kadarius Toney

Allen Robinson has an intriguing matchup in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, making him a possible option to start over Toney. The Raiders are giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game (24.8) to opposing receivers through two weeks. While Kenny Pickett’s play has been far from exceptional, perhaps a matchup with the Raiders secondary can provide a boon for Robinson.