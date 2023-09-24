Roschon Johnson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are 0-2 to start the season and have arguably given fantasy managers little to be excited about. Their backfield situation remains intriguing nonetheless, with rookie running back Roschon Johnson slowly carving out a solidified role in the offense. Is he worth a start in fantasy leagues this week? We break down the upsides and drawbacks of plugging him into lineups for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Roschon Johnson

It’s been an encouraging start to the season for the Bears rookie, as Johnson has tallied nine carries for 52 rushing yards and one touchdown. He’s also caught eight of his nine targets for 45 receiving yards, which amounts to an average of 11.8 PPR fantasy points per game through two weeks.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start, as Johnson continues to elevate himself in the Bears’ passing game. His eight receptions through two weeks are second among all Chicago receivers, while his 88.9 percent catch rate is first overall among players with more than five receptions. His nine targets are behind only Cole Kmet and Chase Claypool, which speaks to Justin Fields’ trust in the rookie. There’s also a likelihood that Chicago could be playing from behind early, which means the Bears will be forced to pivot to a pass-heavy scheme.

That bodes well for Johnson’s prowess as a pass-catcher, which means he’s a start in Week 3. In smaller leagues, chances are that he could stay on the bench if you have a stronger option. In larger leagues of more than 12 teams, he presents strong flex appeal.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start, even though his skillset heavily favors a PPR scoring approach. He’s averaged a solid 4.5 carries per game through two weeks, but the matchup at hand offers an opportunity for an expanded role in Week 3. Should the Chiefs jump out to a quick double-digit lead, playing from behind favors Johnson’s upside versus the ground-and-pound approach with Khalil Herbert.

Fantasy managers can likely find a better option if playing in smaller leagues, but Johnson is a solid flex option in larger leagues of more than 12 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Roschon Johnson

Jaylen Warren is a name to consider here, as he prepares for a bout against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. The Raiders are giving up 135.5 rushing YPG to their foes through two weeks. Fantasy managers could also look toward the other side of Johnson’s matchup with Jerick McKinnon of the Chiefs. With Isiah Pacheco reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury, McKinnon could be the beneficiary of a larger volume of carries than usual.