Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will seek their first win of the season as they travel for a matchup with the defending Super Bowl Champions. While facing the Kansas City Chiefs is a tough obstacle in itself, Chicago could opt to lean heavily on the ground game as a strategy. That bodes well for the likes of Khalil Herbert, who has been solid as a fantasy option in 2023.

We break down Herbert’s matchup with Kansas City on Sunday and deem whether fantasy managers should start or bench him in lineups accordingly.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Through two games to start the season, Herbert has 16 carries for 62 yards while adding four receptions for 60 receiving yards. The Bears’ lone returning running back has averaged 9.1 PPR fantasy PPG over the last two weeks, and will look to take advantage of an average Chiefs run defense so far in 2023.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start, as Herbert sits firmly among the top five Bears receivers in targets. His eight targets are just two behind Chase Claypool and one fewer than fellow running back Roschon Johnson. Johnson’s youth gives him a slightly better future upside, but Herbert is the lone returning running back in the backfield. He’s also proven adept at turning those catches into yards after the catch, with 60 receiving yards accumulated through two games.

In smaller leagues, Herbert could potentially profile as a fringe RB2. In general and in larger leagues with more than 12 teams, he profiles as a more suitable flex option.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start, given that he holds a firm grasp on the RB1 in Chicago. Or at least, that’s what the box score indicates through two weeks. His 16 carries lead the Bears this season and is three rushing attempts more than quarterback Justin Fields. The latter’s rushing upside will always be a threat, but that’s just a factor that Herbert fantasy managers have to live with. Kansas City has also been average against the run so far, allowing 82.0 YPG to running backs through two games.

Herbert’s highest value is that of an RB2, and that generally stands for players in smaller fantasy leagues. Otherwise, he’s best suited as a flex option in larger leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Khalil Herbert

Tyler Allgeier and Jaylen Warren are names to consider in case fantasy managers opt to sit Herbert. While both profile as RB2s for their teams, they have excellent matchups to look forward to in Week 2. Allgeier will face a Detroit Lions defense that is giving up 15.0 fantasy PPG to running backs this year, while Warren has a bout against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. The Raiders are giving up 135.5 rushing YPG to their foes through two weeks.