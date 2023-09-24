Noah Fant start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of the NFL season. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks favored by 6.5 points with an over/under of 41.5 points.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Seahawks TE Noah Fant. Should you start or sit him?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Fant came through with a solid stat-line last week, catching all four targets for 56 yards at the Detroit Lions. However, in a Week 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Fant failed to catch a pass, and he wasn’t even targeted in that game.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. Even though Fant showed promise last week, he’s hardly a reliable fantasy option.

The tight end situation in Seattle is frustrating, as Fant is still seeing around the same number of snaps as Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. While Fant is the best pass-catcher (and athlete) of that group, he doesn’t always see consistent targets.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. Even in larger 12-14+ team leagues, there are better options ahead of Fant.

Go ahead and leave Fant on the waiver wire in Week 3. Sure, he’ll catch a touchdown here and there, but he has failed to break out over the course of nearly 20 games with the Seahawks now. The Week 3 matchup vs. the Panthers is middle of the road.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Noah Fant

If you are looking for a tight end in deeper leagues, I would rather start Hunter Henry, Cole Kmet, or Dalton Kincaid ahead of Fant.