Jaxon Smith-Njigba start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks check in as 6.5-point home favorites with an over/under of 41.5.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects of Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Should you start or sit him in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba hasn’t exactly made a splash in his first two NFL games. The rookie posted three catches on five targets for only 13 yards in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. Then, he caught five of six targets for 34 yards in Week 2 at the Detroit Lions. Smith-Njigba has yet to find the end-zone this season.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. I recommend a wait-and-see approach with Smith-Njigba at this point in time.

The rookie has enough talent to make a fantasy impact if he’s included in the offense a little more. Having said that, fellow Seattle WR D.K. Metcalf is questionable for this game (you can view updates here). If Metcalf is out, Smith-Njigba could be worthy of a look in your FLEX spot for deeper 12-to-14-team leagues.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. As mentioned above, it’s probably best to sit and hold Smith-Njigba at the moment.

If Metcalf is sidelined, the rookie has more fantasy upside with one less mouth to feed in the Seahawks WR room. However, Smith-Njigba would still be more of a speculative play in standard leagues while banking on the outside chance he finds the end-zone.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

I would rather start wide receivers like Tutu Atwell of the Rams, Josh Reynolds of the Lions, and Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills of Smith-Njigba in Week 3.