Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Seattle checks in as a 6.5-point home favorite with an over/under of 41.5.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects of Panthers TE Hayden Hurst. Should you start or sit him in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst had a solid game in the opener at the Atlanta Falcons, making five receptions on seven targets for 41 yards and a touchdown. However, it was tough sledding in Week 2 vs. the New Orleans Saints, as Hurst caught all three targets for only 20 yards.

Carolina’s QB, Bryce Young, isn’t expected to play in Sunday’s upcoming game. As a result, veteran backup Andy Dalton will step in as the Panthers’ starting quarterback.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. Hurst has a low fantasy floor, and you can probably find a better tight end option — even in larger leagues.

It would be nice to think that his Week 1 performance could happen on a somewhat regular basis, but this Carolina offense is struggling to move the ball, and Hurst’s fantasy upside seems capped because of it.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. Even though the tight end position is pretty shallow for fantasy purposes, Hurst is not a reliable option in Week 3.

There are at least a dozen or more tight ends with higher fantasy floors and ceilings than Hurst in Week 3. Some of those options are listed below.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Hayden Hurst

For Week 3, I would rather start options like Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots, Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills, and Cole Kmet of the Chicago Bears ahead of Hurst.