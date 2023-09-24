Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers have started the season 0-2, and they’ll look to bounce back in a matchup at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are favored by 6.5 points with an over/under of 41.5.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Panthers WR Adam Thielen. Should you start or sit him in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Adam Thielen

First thing’s first: Carolina QB Bryce Young is not expected to play on Sunday at Seattle. That means veteran backup Andy Dalton will serve as the Panthers’ signal-caller. Honestly, it’s hard to say that’s a downgrade for Thielen, as Young has had a difficult time adjusting in his first two games.

Thielen caught 2-of-2 targets for 12 yards in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. His results in a Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints were much better, catching 7-of-9 targets for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. It’s difficult to trust Thielen as a reliable fantasy contributor within a subpar Carolina offense.

Even though Thielen had a nice performance in Week 2, it’s hard to believe that’s sustainable on a weekly basis. Even though the targets were up and the touchdown is encouraging, his depth of target is still very low, and the Carolina offense doesn’t have much upside overall.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. There are better options than Thielen to start in your WR2 or FLEX spots for Week 3.

Thielen looked like Young’s favorite receiver toward the end of the game last week, but now the veteran WR will have another new quarterback throwing his way in a road matchup at Seattle.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Adam Thielen

I would rather start wide receivers like Tutu Atwell of the Los Angeles Rams, Josh Reynolds of the Detroit Lions, and Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills ahead of Thielen.