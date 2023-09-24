Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers (0-2) are early into the Bryce Young era, so there have been plenty of growing pains. This year is not about wins and losses, but more about developing their signal caller of the future. The Panthers are in a wide-open division in the NFC South, but they won’t likely be able to contend this year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders came over to the Panthers from the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason. So far this season, Sanders has 32 carries for 115 yards. He has also caught seven passes for 30 yards. Sanders has caught less passes each year in the league. He shares a backfield with Chubba Hubbard, so he’s seeing between 17-25 touches per game. It’s been a slow start for Sanders, but once Young improves, the running game will open up.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit Sanders this week in PPR leagues. Last week, he had 43 yards rushing and caught three passes for five yards. He isn’t much of a receiving threat out of the backfield. The rushing yards are up and down, but with Young out, they will have a hard time running the football. Sanders was a big free agent signing, but it hasn’t lived up to the billing so far.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit Sanders in the standard leagues as well. The rushing yards aren’t there at the moment, with how much the offense has been struggling. Once the offense improves, then Sanders' numbers will increase, and it could come at any point. However, right now, it's best to go with other options if you have them.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Miles Sanders

If you’re looking for other options, try a guy like Eagles RB D’Andre Swift. After getting one carry in Week 1, he exploded in Week 2 with 28 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown. He won’t likely get 175 yards again this week, but if he can stay healthy, he will get his fair dose of carries and yards. Another player to look out for is Buffalo Bills RB James Cook, who ran the ball 17 times for 123 yards. He also caught four passes for 36 yards.