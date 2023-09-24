Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

While the 0-2 Denver Broncos seek their first win of the season, running back Javonte Williams remains in search of a performance that is emblematic of his upside. It’s been relatively quiet for the third-year tailback, who is working his way back from a season-ending injury in 2022. A matchup with the Miami Dolphins this week could be the catalyst needed for a strong fantasy performance.

We break down both the upside and challenges of starting Williams in respective fantasy lineups for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Williams has logged 25 carries for 96 yards to start the season while adding six receptions for 19 receiving yards over two games. With an average of just 8.8 PPR fantasy points so far, it’s been a slow start as Williams continues to work his way back from ACL surgery. As the season progresses, the hope is that Williams can shoulder more carries week-by-week.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. Though he has yet to record either a rushing or receiving touchdown, Williams continues to remain an integral part of the Broncos’ offense. He’s seen nine targets combined across two games, which is second-most among Denver receivers and behind only Courtland Sutton. Of course, Williams needs to capitalize on those added looks, but it speaks to his usage rate even when Russell Wilson looks to throw the ball.

He’s a start, but fantasy managers should continue to temper expectations. He remains a solid RB3/flex option in both smaller leagues and larger leagues with more than 12 teams.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. Williams will face the Dolphins this week, who happen to allow the third-most fantasy points (25.4 PPG) to running backs so far this season. They’ve also allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (135.5) in the same timespan, so there are more than a few ample opportunities for Williams to leverage. Samaje Perine will continue to eat into his carries, but the matchup is too good to overlook.

Until we see Williams return to his pre-injury form, he’ll remain a confident RB3/flex in respective fantasy leagues, whether small or large.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Javonte Williams

Tyler Allgeier and Najee Harris are stronger options to consider over Williams, namely due to their matchups. Allgeier will face the Detroit Lions, who have allowed on average 15.0 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs through two weeks. Harris will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who are coming off a Week 2 loss in which they were gashed for 183 yards on the ground.