Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

With the Denver Broncos among the few 0-2 teams to start the season, it may be time to get aggressive in Week 3. As they prepare to face a high-octane offense in the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Courtland Sutton could be the beneficiary of a game script that plays to his advantage. If Sean Payton and Russell Wilson aim to beat Miami through the air, it makes Sutton a very intriguing fantasy candidate.

We break down whether he’s worth starting in respective fantasy leagues, both PPR and standard in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Through two weeks of the season, Sutton has caught nine of 12 targets for 98 receiving yards, while averaging 12.4 PPR fantasy points per game. The veteran wideout has taken advantage of Jerry Jeudy’s early injury and should remain a focal point as the Broncos look to desperately turn their season around.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start, and the decision comes off the heels of an encouraging performance in Week 2. Sutton wasn’t able to find the endzone, but he did see a team-high seven targets and ended up catching five passes for 66 yards. Marvin Mims Jr. seems to be a rising target for Russell Wilson when throwing deep, but make no mistake that Sutton will be one of his most trusted targets going forward. His 12 targets across two games are the most among all Denver receivers.

Sutton remains a confident WR2/3 in both smaller and larger fantasy leagues for Week 3.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start, and the matchup at play could result in a big day for Sutton. This Dolphins defense gave up 466 passing yards just two weeks ago, and with the Broncos on the cusp of an 0-3 hole, it could force Sean Payton and Wilson to get desperate. Denver is averaging 33.0 pass attempts per game, but could easily exceed that in Week 3 if the Dolphins jump out to an early lead.

Expect Denver to be aggressive, which means Sutton should see no shortage of opportunities. He remains a confident WR2/3 whether you find yourself in a smaller fantasy league, or a larger one with more than 12 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Courtland Sutton

Tutu Atwell and Elijah Moore are worthy considerations over Sutton, due to their matchups as well as their fantasy production to date. Atwell is averaging 16.6 PPR fantasy points through two weeks and could be in for an explosive performance against a Bengals team that could be short-handed on offense. Meanwhile, Moore has a chance to see an elevated volume of targets due to Amari Cooper dealing with an injury, as well as playing against a susceptible Titans pass defense.