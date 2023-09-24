Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

As the Denver Broncos seek their first win of the season, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will look to play a more impactful role in his second game back from injury. The Broncos wideout was unsurprisingly quiet last week, which marked his debut of the 2023 season. However, with a potential high-octane matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Jeudy could put together a strong performance that resembles that of a fantasy starter.

We assess Jeudy’s matchup this week and recommend whether he’s worth a starting spot in lineups for both PPR and standard leagues.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

After missing the Broncos’ season opener due to injury, Jeudy returned in Week 2 and was relatively quiet. He caught three of five targets for 25 yards and 5.5 PPR fantasy points. With a potential high-octane matchup on the horizon, Jeudy’s fantasy production should only increase as he removes himself from his hamstring injury.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start, but fantasy managers should surely temper expectations. Jeudy only saw five targets last week, but that may have been a means of playing it cautious and not ramping up his workload immediately after an injury. He’ll face the Dolphins this week, who are tied for the eighth-most receptions per game allowed (15.5). Jeudy carries WR3/flex value against Miami this week, in both smaller and larger leagues.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start, but with the expectation that he likely won’t put together WR1 or even WR2 numbers. This Miami team gave up 466 passing yards just two weeks ago, so they’ve shown they can be exploited through the air. Russell Wilson may need to air it out often in order for the Broncos to avoid a dreaded 0-3 hole. Jeudy should surely benefit from a pass-heavy approach if Denver finds themselves playing from behind early.

Still, fantasy managers in smaller and larger leagues should value him no more than a WR3/flex option, considering this will be just his second game back from injury.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jerry Jeudy

Zay Flowers and Terry McLaurin are both stronger options to consider given their advantageous matchups. Flowers could be in for an immediate elevated role, as Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. Both players are also in stronger health, so fantasy managers would not need to worry about a limited snap count or a handicap on targets.