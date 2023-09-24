Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets’ Super Bowl hopes seemed to go up in flames when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. Still, with Rodgers hoping to return for a playoff run, the dream hasn’t officially died, at least not yet. In order to make that possible, the Jets will need more from their offensive supporting cast, including tight end Tyler Conklin.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets TE Tyler Conklin

Though the Jets have publicly rallied around new starting quarterback Zach Wilson, the results don’t seem much different than in the past. Wilson threw three interceptions during his first start of 2023, one away from his personal best of four. He set that mark against the Patriots in 2021, setting the stage for a potentially record-setting outing this weekend.

For Conklin, that means limited upside as a pass catcher. So far, the veteran tight end has recorded six catches for 52 yards and zero trips to the end zone. Even if the Jets reach the red zone on Sunday — an area of the field they’ve hardly visited so far this season — the offense will likely lean more toward the running game, Breece Hall in particular.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit Conklin. The tight-end position has largely disappointed in fantasy football this season, and countless managers have scoured the waiver wire for alternatives. Conklin doesn’t see enough targets to merit serious consideration, and he has never scored more than three touchdowns in a season. That seems unlikely to change under these conditions.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. As with PPR leagues, Conklin holds no meaningful value in standard formats.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Conklin

Even with tight ends struggling in fantasy more than usual, DKN recommends looking at options like the Dallas Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson or the Green Bay Packers’ Luke Musgrave before giving Conklin a spot in your lineup this week.