Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets’ Super Bowl hopes seemed to go up in flames when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. Still, with Rodgers hoping to return for a playoff run, the dream hasn’t officially died, at least not yet. In order to make that possible, the Jets will need more from their offensive supporting cast, including wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Allen Lazard

The Jets signed Lazard ostensibly at the behest of Rodgers, and the move made sense. The two had worked together for several years and offered established chemistry. In just the past two years, Lazard recorded 100 catches for 1,301 yards and 14 touchdowns, nearly all of that coming from the future Hall of Fame signal-caller. But once Rodgers went down, much of Lazard’s value — both in fantasy and reality — went with him.

In two games, Lazard has seen just eight targets, turning them into four catches for 69 yards. The veteran receiver hasn’t seen a single target inside the red zone, largely because the Jets have struggled to reach that part of the field. Even against a less capable defense than that of the Patriots, the situation doesn’t bode well for Lazard’s fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit Lazard. Nothing about the Jets offense suggests any wideout not named Garrett Wilson will see enough targets for fantasy relevance, and the lack of red-zone opportunities for everyone further limits the outlook. Through no fault of his own, Lazard seems stuck in neutral.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. As with PPR leagues, Lazard holds no meaningful value in standard formats at the moment. Until Rodgers’ Achilles heals — insert “ba dum tss” sound effect here — leave Lazard out of your lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Allen Lazard

DKN recommends pretty much anybody instead of Lazard this week. Consider options like Kendrick Bourne (another wideout playing in this game) or a rookie like Jayden Reed before sliding Lazard into your lineup.