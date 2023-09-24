Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets’ Super Bowl hopes seemed to go up in flames when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. Still, with Rodgers hoping to return for a playoff run, the dream hasn’t officially died, at least not yet. In order to make that possible, the Jets will need more from their offensive supporting cast, including running back Dalvin Cook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Dalvin Cook

While most of the Jets’ explosiveness on the ground has come from Breece Hall this season, Cook has actually seen most of the work. Entering Week 3, the former Minnesota Vikings running back has played more snaps than Hall (47 to 33) and recorded more total touches (21 to 15). That might seem odd given Hall’s superior abilities at this stage of their respective careers, but the ACL he suffered in 2022 remains a concern for the Jets’ coaching staff.

Accordingly, Cook looks likely to remain the lead back in New York for at least another week. That doesn’t mean the balance won’t shift in the direction of Hall, of course. But for now, Cook seems to have the inside track.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. Even if Cook again receives most of the work in the Jets’ backfield, the floor of his fantasy production remains too low to consider in most PPR leagues. Sure, touchdowns could save his week, but Cook hasn’t reached the end zone yet this season. He also hasn’t seen enough targets to mitigate those concerns.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. Cook makes even less sense to start in standard leagues. Unless he finds the end zone for the first time in 2023, he just doesn’t offer enough security for fantasy managers.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dalvin Cook

DKN recommends pretty much anybody instead of Cook this week. Even backups like the Atlanta Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier or the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Jaylen Warren offer more from a fantasy perspective right now.