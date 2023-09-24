Breece Hall start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets’ Super Bowl hopes seemed to go up in flames when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. Still, with Rodgers hoping to return for a playoff run, the dream hasn’t officially died, at least not yet. In order to make that possible, the Jets will need more from their offensive supporting cast, including running back Breece Hall.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Breece Hall

Despite tearing his ACL less than a year ago, Hall appears as explosive as ever. He peeled off a 20-yard run almost out of the gate. Hall finished his first game back with 127 rushing yards on 10 carries, a fine return from his devastating injury.

Still, the Jets don’t seem ready to use Hall as a feature back just yet. He played 16 snaps in his 2023 debut and 17 the following week, far from the usage he saw during his rookie season. Veteran Dalvin Cook continues to see the lion’s share of the work (47 total snaps through two weeks and six more touches overall). That could and likely will change at some point, but it depends on Hall’s health.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start Hall as a FLEX. While he doesn’t bring much as a pass catcher at this stage of his career, the Jets know they have to work him in more in order to stay afloat. The Patriots have a solid defense, but Hall provides New York’s best chance at finding consistent gains, at least unless/until Zach Wilson sorts himself out.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Likewise, Hall can start in the FLEX position in standard leagues. The lack of receptions matters less in this format, and Hall’s upside as a runner remains the same.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Breece Hall

DKN recommends giving the Baltimore Ravens’ Gus Edwards or the Indianapolis Colts’ Zack Moss the nod over Hall, at least this week. Most fantasy managers had a shot at Edwards and/or Moss via the waiver wire over the past week.