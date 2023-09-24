Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots badly need a win after opening 2023 with back-to-back losses. Though they can’t solve all their issues in a week, a matchup with the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets could well jumpstart their season. Even so, the Patriots will look for more contributions from their passing game, including tight end Hunter Henry.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

The Patriots’ passing game doesn’t feature any stars, but Henry appears to have carved out a decent niche for himself. Entering Week 3, his 13 targets rank second on the team behind wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and the two share the lead in receiving touchdowns (two apiece).

For a tight end, Henry finds himself in strange territory. Only the Minnesota Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson has scored more fantasy points among those at the position, and Henry’s target share suggests that he’ll continue to see enough work to remain relevant in fantasy.

Even so, the Jets have an imposing defense. Though the Cowboys’ tight ends had a decent outing last week in terms of fantasy production, nearly all of that came from touchdowns (two). Henry could keep finding the end zone, but that seems like a tough bet to make in this situation.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Despite the matchup concerns, start Henry in PPR leagues. This says more about the dearth of viable tight ends for fantasy purposes, but Henry’s workload should make him attractive to a large number of managers.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Even in standard leagues, Henry merits a start. Again, unless you have one of the few elite fantasy options at tight end, Henry probably represents your best option.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Hunter Henry

The tight ends DKN considers likely to outperform Henry this week make for a short list. Basically, unless you have Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, or the aforementioned Hockenson, roll with Henry.