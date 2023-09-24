Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots badly need a win after opening 2023 with back-to-back losses. Though they can’t solve all their issues in a week, a matchup with the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets could well jumpstart their season. Even so, the Patriots will look for more contributions from their passing game, including wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Though the Patriots’ aerial attack has clear deficiencies with Mac Jones under center, Bourne has proven to be a useful safety blanket for him. The veteran wideout has seen a team-high 20 targets so far and currently represents 50% of the receiving touchdowns scored to this point (tight end Hunter Henry has the other half).

Bourne probably wouldn’t have such a significant share of the passing game on most other teams, but these circumstances make him viable for fantasy purposes. Only Henry and JuJu Smith-Schuster have crossed into double-digit targets through two games, and the latter appears to have lost footing rather than gained it since arriving in New England. All of that bodes well for Bourne, at least as far as the Patriots offense is concerned.

At the same time, the Jets have an imposing defense. Bourne could and probably will at times draw Sauce Gardner in coverage (DeVante Parker will also likely get lost in the sauce this week). Bourne simply doesn’t have the skill set to win those matchups with any regularity.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit Bourne, at least this week. The matchup doesn’t bode well for his fantasy value and, if the Jets struggle to keep up due to Rodgers’ absence, the Patriots will lean heavily on the running game to grind out the clock. Bourne’s value this week appears largely tied to touchdown potential, and that just doesn’t provide enough security for most fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. For the same reasons as with PPR leagues, Bourne just doesn’t make enough sense this week. Fantasy managers should have superior options.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kendrick Bourne

DKN has a few options ranked ahead of Bourne. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Zay Jones and the Los Angeles Rams’ Tutu Atwell have better outlooks in Week 3 and fantasy managers should have one or both available to them in most 10-12 team leagues.