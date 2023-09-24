Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Fresh off back-to-back wins, the 2-0 Washington Commanders will host the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 6.5 point home favorites with an over/under of 44.

Below, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Commanders WR Jahan Dotson within this matchup. Should you start or sit him in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson made a splash in the fantasy world last year, scoring four touchdowns in his first four games. However, his start to the 2023 season has been more subdued.

In the opening game against the Arizona Cardinals, he secured 5 of 7 targets for 40 yards. His performance in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos was even less impressive, as he caught just 3 of 5 targets for a mere 22 yards.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. This somewhat depends on the size of your league.

Unless you are in a 14-team league and looking for WR2 or FLEX options, then Dotson is probably best left on the bench in a tough matchup.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. Dotson carries less weight in standard leagues, as he is downgraded as a FLEX option compared to running back options in this range.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jahan Dotson

I would start receivers like Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings and Tutu Atwell of the Los Angeles Rams ahead of Dotson. When looking at the FLEX spot, running backs like Zack Moss of the Indianapolis Colts and Javonte Williams of the Broncos are better plays in Week 3.