Sam Howell start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders are 2-0 to begin the season, and they’ll host the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are 6.5-point home underdogs with an over/under of 44 total points.

Below, we’ll examine Sam Howell’s fantasy prospects within this matchup. Should you start or sit him in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Sam Howell

Howell, like his team, has had an unexpectedly strong start to the 2023 season. The second-year quarterback earned 16 fantasy points in the opening week against the Arizona Cardinals, largely due to a late-game rushing touchdown.

He elevated his performance in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns, which translated to a total of 21 fantasy points.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit. Even though Howell has been decent up to this point, he has a tough home matchup against the Bills on tap.

Since there are no teams on a bye this week, finding a more promising fantasy quarterback should be easy, regardless if you are in an 8 or 14-team league. The only scenario where you’d consider starting Howell in Week 3 is if you’re in a two-quarterback league. In such cases, Howell serves as a decent QB2 option if you’re in need of a last-minute fill-in, but that’s about it.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Sam Howell

I would start Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers, Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers (great matchup on tap), and Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos ahead of Howell in Week 3.