Dalton Kincaid/Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will travel to face the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 6.5-point road favorites with an over/under of 44 total points ahead of this game.

While looking at the matchup, we’ll run through the fantasy prospects for both Bills TEs, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Should you start or sit either of them this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TEs Dalton Kincaid/Dawson Knox

Knox has caught 6-of-9 targets across two games this season, coming up with 35 total receiving yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Kincaid has been more efficient while catching 9-of-10 targets for 69 yards, but the rookie has failed to find the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start Kincaid. Sit Knox. If you are in a larger league with 14 teams, then you can start Kincaid if you don’t have a better tight end option. If your league is smaller than that, then it’s probably best to sit both Bills TEs.

Kincaid is the better PPR option with more targets and receptions while Knox is 100% touchdown-reliant.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start Kincaid. Sit Knox. The analysis above holds true for standard leagues as well. Kincaid is a borderline fantasy starter in 12-to-14 team leagues, but absolutely not a “must start” in either instance.

Knox caught a touchdown last week, but you are essentially gambling on him to snag another score with limited targets against a Washington team that allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends last season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox

The list of tight ends I would start ahead of Knox is much longer than Kincaid. With that, I would start players like Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions, David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns, and Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots ahead of both Buffalo TEs.