Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Bills check in as 6.5-point favorites with an over/under of 44 total points according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Bills WR Gabe Davis. Should you start or sit him in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Davis got off to a sluggish start in Week 1 at the New York Jets, recording just two catches on four targets for 32 yards. However, he bounced back nicely in Buffalo’s dominant Week 2 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, hauling in 6-of-7 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. With no teams on a bye in Week 3, there are better WR options available.

Davis had a nice game last time around, but he’s still a touchdown-or-bust fantasy asset that is a borderline WR3/WR4 in most leagues.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. Davis is still too inconsistent to become a must-start player, and the matchup at Washington isn’t great.

It’s still worth holding onto and keeping an eye on Davis to see if he can maintain more of a consistent role in the Bills offense, even in this tricky road matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gabe Davis

While looking for a WR2/WR3 or FLEX option, I would rather start wide receivers like Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings and Tutu Atwell of the Los Angeles Rams ahead of Davis.