John Bates start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders are 2-0 on the season, and they’ll look to keep their undefeated record intact while facing the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 6.5 points with an over/under of 43.5.

Looking within that matchup, we will break down the fantasy prospects for Commanders TE John Bates. Should you start or sit him in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders TE John Bates

Bates didn’t see a target in the Commanders’ Week 1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. However, Bates saw more action in Week 2 at the Denver Broncos, catching 3-of-5 passes for 46 yards. Some of that was due to starting tight end Logan Thomas being removed from the game with a concussion. Thomas is listed as questionable for Week 3 (you can view the updates here), and Bates would have a chance to step up if he can’t go.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. Even if Thomas is ruled out and Bates is listed as the TE1, it’s hard to trust him for fantasy purposes.

Buffalo allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends last season. Regardless of who takes snaps at the tight end position, we aren’t recommending them for fantasy purposes in Week 3.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. You can safely leave Bates on the waiver wire in Week 3.

If you are looking for a tight end option in a deeper league, you can probably do better than Bates, who has a very low fantasy floor even if he’s filling in for Thomas.

Player(s) you would start ahead of John Bates

Tight ends like Sam LaPorta, Hunter Henry, Cole Kmet, and Dalton Kincaid make for better choices from a fantasy perspective in Week 3.