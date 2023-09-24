David Njoku start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

As the Cleveland Browns face the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, tight end David Njoku will be a name to monitor in the matchup. Following the loss of Nick Chubb, the Browns could be on the lookout for other playmakers to take on an elevated role, and Njoku fits the bill given his prowess as a receiver. Additionally, he’s flashed a nice rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson, giving fantasy managers some intrigue in potentially starting him this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku has caught six passes for 72 yards through two games to start the season. He’s coming off a subpar in which he lost a fumble in a 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but better days could be on the horizon. After the loss of Nick Chubb for the season, Njoku could play a more prominent role in the offense.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start, and his rapport with Watson should serve him well going forward. His seven targets this season are third-most among Browns receivers, behind Amari Cooper (17) and Elijah Moore (16). However, his 85.7 catch rate percentage is far ahead of Moore’s 37.5 percent. Simply put, he’s been able to connect with Watson more on average, which gives him a great opportunity to see an elevated role in the offense moving forward.

Given the rarity of viable tight ends in fantasy football, he’s a confident starter in both smaller and larger PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start, and the matchup with Tennessee works in his favor. The Titans have allowed 57.0 yards per game to opposing tight ends this season, which is the seventh-most in the league. With Chubb’s absence giving Watson, and the Browns one less weapon, Njoku has an excellent opportunity to see added targets in Week 3. He thrives in hauling in short passes, so look for Watson to keep him involved as one of the more reliable targets.

Njoku is a worthy start in both smaller and larger standard leagues of more than 12 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of David Njoku

Evan Engram and Sam LaPorta are more intriguing options if fantasy managers opt to sit Njoku in Week 4. For LaPorta in particular, he has an advantageous matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, while having the benefit of playing at home. The Detroit Lions averaged over 30 PPG at Ford Field in 2022, and LaPorta has slowly elevated himself into WR2/3 territory behind Amon-Ra St. Browna and potentially Josh Reynolds.